Dismantling the RAW-Backed Nexus

Pakistan’s security forces’ efforts to curb the menace of terrorism got a breakthrough when the security forces foiled the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Balochistan Liberation Army Majeed Brigade’s plot to build hideouts under the nexus in Balochistan.

This development was shared with the media by Balochistan Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Langove, in a presser in Quetta. According to the media reports, two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan high-value commanders namely Nasrullah alias Maulvi Mansoor and Idris alias Irshad were apprehended by the intelligence agencies.

While explaining the details of the terrorists’ apprehension, the Home Minister paid rich tribute to the intelligence agency for conducting a challenging and complicated intelligence operation. The detained commander Nasrullah alias Maulvi Mansoor while narrating his story revealed that before joining Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan, he had been taking part in subversive activities from the platform of Baitullah Mehsud and fled to Afghanistan during Operation Zarb-e-Azb. He was serving as the head of the Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan Defence Shura and was centrally controlling all of its military, financial and administrative affairs when arrested.

The detained TTP Commander further disclosed that the Indian agency, RAW, managed the nexus of BLA Majeed Brigade and TTP Khawarij under the complete patronage of the Afghan Taliban. The main objective of the RAW was to build terrorist hideouts in Khuzdar and to sabotage Pak-China Friendship and CPEC. TTP and BLA’s link is also aimed at building a narrative of missing persons by carrying out activities for kidnapping for ransom.

Maulvi Mansoor said the entire leadership of TTP including Maulvi Noor Wali Mehsud and BLA Majeed Brigade Commander Bashir Zeb are hiding in Afghanistan and are enjoying full support of the Afghan government.

Confession by the TTP commander Nasrullah alias Maulvi Mansoor is not the first evidence of the usage of Afghan soil against Pakistan for terrorism. The Pakistani government has time and again shared evidence of TTP terrorism activities resulting in the loss of precious lives and severely damaging government efforts for economic revival. Pakistan also raised this issue with the world community and urged them to play their role in peace and security of the region.

It is high time for Kabul to understand its obligation under the Doha agreement and stop using proxies against Pakistan. It is also the responsibility of the world community to pressure the Taliban Govt to honour its words. Mere condemnation of terrorism will not make any difference. Besides this, India should also be held accountable for supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan and putting the stability of the whole region at stake.

The writer frequently writes on issues concerning national security.