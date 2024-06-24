War Against Resurging Terrorism

Recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan are serving the stark reminder of clear and present security threats emanating from Afghan soil. The recurrence of terrorist attacks with alarmingly short intervals and extreme precision indicates the availability of ample support to the terrorists from some very powerful players.

Undeniably, recurring terrorist attacks are aimed at sabotaging the Pak-China bilateral ties. The terrorist outfits involved in these attacks and their handlers are trying to derail the projects linked with CPEC to dent the economic stability of Pakistan.

Armed forces are playing a key role in the war against terrorism. Recent successful counter-terrorism operations have swiftly avenged the precious blood of defenders. Intelligence agencies diligently tracked down and targeted the terrorists along with their facilitators hiding in underground shelters. Complex intelligence-led counter-terrorism operation speaks volumes about the professionalism of the intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Security experts are rightly intrigued that from where these terrorist groups acquire sophisticated weapons, training, intelligence support and foot soldiers. It was revealed by CTD Baluchistan that local ethno-lingual Baloch separatist outfits and Afghanistan-based religiously motivated extremist factions of banned TTP are forming collaborations to expand the terror networks. This is taking place from Afghanistan with the full support of the Indian agency RAW. India, being a blue-eyed ally of anti-China Western powers and all-weather rival of Pakistan, has all the reasons to derail the CPEC-related projects. Soft corner prevailing in the Interim Afghan government about militant groups is a kind of much-needed bonus for any power interested in hiring foot soldiers.

The terrorist outfits involved in these attacks and their handlers are trying to derail the projects linked with CPEC.

Such penetrating and precise attacks cannot be executed without the support of a power having deep pockets and larger designs. Rapid sliding of Afghanistan down the slope on account of cross-border terrorism, human rights violations and gender discrimination against women has been a source of constant trouble for regional players.

An epicentre of terrorism like Afghanistan under the unrecognized unelected regime of the Taliban would continue to endanger regional security on many accounts. Pakistan is on a course to straighten up matters with Afghanistan without tolerating the nonsensical acts.

The interim Taliban regime should weigh out the consequences of hurting the interests of neighbours like Pakistan and China. It will not be easy for Afghanistan to move ahead while carrying on her back the baggage of internationally banned terrorist outfits, foreign-sponsored proxies and freelance extremist foot soldiers.

The clear stance of Pakistan about the troublesome presence of banned TTP on Afghan soil is getting validated with every passing day. Recently Pakistan’s envoy to the UN has reminded the Interim Afghan government about her unfulfilled commitments on the issue of cross-border terrorism. The official stance of the Interim Afghan government is detrimental to regional peace and damaging the fragile bilateral ties.

Saner quarters in Afghan Taliban ranks oppose the idea of supporting anti-Pakistan outfits but advocates of the opposite opinion are prevailing so far. A long list of terrorist groups thriving on Afghan soil comprising TTP along with numerous splinter factions (like Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, Jamaat ul Ehrar etc), Al-Qaeda and IS-KP is a point of worry for all neighbours. Pakistan, being a major sufferer of turmoil in Afghanistan, cannot turn a blind eye to the ongoing security crisis. This need is being strongly felt that all state institutions including police, judiciary, legislature and media should play a more active role. The news is very alarming that after a court order, communication companies have stopped sharing information about suspected criminals with the police.

As a result, terrorists and perpetrators are now enjoying a sort of relief due to the consequential hampering of investigations of important cases. This undesired situation demands the implementation of more coordinated and effective measures which should add to the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement and intelligence agencies in combating terrorist groups. Sacrifices of civilian and uniformed persons should not go in vain.

The recent decision to launch a new counter-terrorism operation Azm-e-Istehkam reflects the firm resolve of decision-makers to catch the bull by the horns. Hue and cry on this sensitive issue from opposition benches in the national assembly is condemnable. National stability is at stake amid the terrorism surge and any politicized division would hurt the counter-terrorism efforts. Cross-border terrorism is affecting foreign direct investments, mining activities and CPEC projects.

Security concerns expressed by the Chinese minister during recently held joint consultative meeting is a strong indicator of worsening threats. Government should take initiative to build solid consensus with opposition and remove all irritants hindering the national counter terrorism efforts.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com