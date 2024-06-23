Justin Timberlake breaks silence on DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake is back on tour after his DWI arrest. The 43-year-old performed at Chicago’s United Center June 21, less than a week after being detained and charged in New York with one count of driving while intoxicated. While onstage, the “Cry Me a River” singer shared his first public comments about his life since the incident. “We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and it’s been a tough week,” Timberlake told the crowd, as seen in a fan’s video shared on social media, “but you’re here, and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now.” The Grammy winner continued, “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.” Timberlake was arrested in the Long Island community of Sag Harbor the night of June 17 during a few days off from his Forget Tomorrow world tour. Authorities pulled him over during a traffic stop and found him in an “intoxicated condition,” said officials said in a report obtained by E! News. Biel, who is currently filming Amazon Prime series The Better Sister in New York, was not with Timberlake when he got pulled over and was spotted on set in Manhattan hours after he was seen leaving a police station.