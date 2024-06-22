Daily Times

Tedesco expects spluttering Belgium to play without fear against Romania

AFP

Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco insists his underachieving stars will play without fear in their crucial Euro 2024 clash against Romania.

Tedesco’s side are fighting to avoid another disappointing appearance at a major tournament after suffering a shock 1-0 loss to Slovakia in their Group E opener.

Another defeat for Belgium at the hands of Romania in Cologne on Saturday would not mathematically eliminate them, but it would be a huge blow to their chances of reaching the last 16.

Having bowed out at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup and lost in the quarter-finals of the last two Euros, the star-studded Belgians are in danger of squandering their golden generation’s latest chance of silverware. Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku — the key players expected to fuel Belgium’s challenge — all failed to impress against Slovakia. But Tedesco is confident they will rise to the occasion in the vital Romania showdown.

