Punjab’s Landmark Tax-Free Budget

The Punjab Budget 2024-25, delivered by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, marks a historic and unprecedented financial plan for the province, heralding a new era of development and public welfare. With a total allocation of 5,446 billion rupees, this budget is notable for its comprehensive and inclusive approach, aimed at providing maximum relief to the public without imposing any new taxes.

A People-Centric Approach

At the heart of this landmark budget is the “Awam Dost” philosophy, which underscores CM Maryam Nawaz’s commitment to prioritize the needs and welfare of the common man. By ensuring that no new taxes have been imposed, the budget aims to ease the financial burden on the citizens of Punjab, especially in times of economic uncertainty.

Key Sector Allocations

Education: The education sector receives a substantial boost with an allocation of 669.7 billion rupees. This significant investment underscores the provincial government’s commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure, improving the quality of education, and increasing access to learning opportunities for all students. Additionally, the increase in salaries for government employees within the education department is a positive step towards motivating educators and improving the overall standard of education in Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz’s pro-people policies are evident throughout the budget.

Health: The health department has been allocated 539 billion rupees, reflecting a robust commitment to improving healthcare services across the province. With a 28.5% increase in the development budget compared to the previous year, the government aims to expand healthcare facilities, enhance medical services, and ensure better access to healthcare for all citizens. This substantial increase highlights the government’s dedication to addressing public health needs and improving the overall health infrastructure.

Development and Infrastructure: A record-breaking 842 billion rupees have been earmarked for development projects, marking the highest development budget in Punjab’s history. This allocation is expected to drive significant progress in infrastructure development, urban planning, and rural upliftment, thereby stimulating economic growth and improving the quality of life for the people of Punjab.

Sports and Transport: The budget allocates 4 billion rupees to the Sports Department, aiming to promote physical fitness, nurture young talent, and enhance sports facilities across the province. Meanwhile, the Transport sector receives 24.3 billion rupees, intended to improve public transportation systems, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance connectivity within Punjab.

Welfare of Minorities and Women: Recognizing the importance of inclusivity and social equity, 2.5 billion rupees have been set aside for the welfare of minorities, ensuring that their needs and concerns are addressed. Additionally, 93 crore rupees have been allocated for the development of women, aiming to empower women through various initiatives and programs that promote gender equality and economic independence.

Safety, Security, and Agriculture: The budget demonstrates a strong focus on safety and security with an allocation of 220 billion rupees. This investment is aimed at enhancing law enforcement capabilities, improving public safety, and ensuring a secure environment for all citizens.

Furthermore, the agriculture sector, which is the backbone of Punjab’s economy, receives 117.2 billion rupees. This allocation is intended to support farmers, enhance agricultural productivity, and ensure food security.

Pro-People Policies: CM Maryam Nawaz’s pro-people policies are evident throughout the budget. Her administration’s focus on providing relief to the common man, improving public services, and promoting sustainable development reflects a deep commitment to the well-being of the people of Punjab. The absence of new taxes further underscores her dedication to easing the financial burden on citizens and fostering an environment of economic stability and growth.

Punjab is fortunate to have a leader like CM Maryam Nawaz, whose vision and dedication are steering the province towards a brighter and more prosperous future. The Punjab Budget 2024-25 is a testament to her commitment to the welfare of the people, promising comprehensive development, enhanced public services, and a better quality of life for all. This historic, tax-free budget sets a new benchmark for governance, reflecting a deep-rooted commitment to the principles of inclusivity, equity, and sustainable development.

The writer is ex-MPA Punjab Assembly. She is a close aide of Maryam Nawaz and tweets at @hinaparvezbutt