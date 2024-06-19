CM Gandapur directs arrest of killers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, taking notice of the brutal killing of senior journalist Khalil Jibran at Landi Kotal in Khyber district, on Wednesday directed the police to make all-out efforts to arrest his killers immediately. The chief minister condemned his murder and said that the killers would be brought to justice. He expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for them to bear the loss with fortitude. Khalil Jibran, former president of Landi Kotal Press Club, was shot dead by unknown gunmen outside his house. Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik and office-bearers of other journalists unions have strongly condemned the murder of the senior journalist and demanded arrest of the accused at the earliest.