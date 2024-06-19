Diljit Dosanjh and Momin Saqib team up for ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’

International acclaimed Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh collaborated with the actor, host and social media influencer Momin Saqib for the promotion of the upcoming movie ‘Jutt and Juliet 3’ scheduled to be released in cinemas worldwide on June 27.

Jutt and Juliet 3 is the third part of the movie sequel ‘Jutt and Juliet’. In the upcoming movie, two police officers from Indian Punjab travel to Canada on a mission that proves more complicated than expected. Diljit posted a video with Momin Saqib on his official Instagram account with the caption: “Jatt & Juliet 3 Releasing Worldwide 27th June.” Diljit wearing traditional Punjabi attire also commented on the Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup and said: “I decided to come after I found you sad following the World Cup match.”

Both actors discussed Diljit’s upcoming movie Jutt and Juliet 3.

Momin Saqib replied to the post: “Paaji, you’re one of the kindest and the most down to earth people I’ve met. It was a pleasure. Can’t wait to see Jatt and Juliet 3 in cinemas.”

Both hugged four times in the short video in the Punjabi style.

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh performed in one of the top-rated shows in the United States ‘The Tonight Show’ on NBC by host Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy Fallon also uploaded videos with the Indian singer. In one of the videos, Diljit lectured him about how to learn the Punjabi language.