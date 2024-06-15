Ambitious plan to ensure 100% security in Punjab jails launched

The Home Department Punjab has initiated a groundbreaking plan to equip jails across the province with state-of-the-art surveillance technology to enhancing security measures,. Under the directive, every nook and cranny of 43 correctional facilities will be closely monitored through the installation of 4500 modern cameras.

Chaired by Secretary Home Punjab, Noor Ul Amin Mengal, a high-level meeting of the Prison Reforms Committee paved the way for this pioneering endeavor. With the aim to bolster security infrastructure, the initiative will see the deployment of advanced cameras equipped with artificial intelligence technology, ensuring a vigilant watch over all activities within the prison premises.

From prisoner barracks to administrative offices, security walls to jamming areas, and even the hospital and library, every inch of the jails will be brought under the watchful eye of these cutting-edge surveillance systems. This move marks a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and security of both inmates and staff members.

In addition to the installation of cameras, dedicated control rooms will be established in each jail, along with oversight from the IG jail office and the Home Department. This comprehensive approach underscores the commitment of the Punjab government towards modernizing its correctional facilities and upholding the highest standards of security and discipline.