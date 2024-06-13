PMD predicts ‘more than usual’ rain from June 19

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that the first monsoon rain spell is expected to hit parts of the country after June 19, according to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.

The forecast indicated that southern Sindh, including the city of Karachi, is likely to experience heavy rainfall during this upcoming monsoon period.

The chief meteorologist further stated that there is no chance of rain in the plain areas during the Eid-ul-Azha holiday period, and a more precise forecast for the upcoming monsoon spell will be provided closer to the event.

On June 7, Karachi areas such as Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, as well as Surjani Town, Scheme 33, Hawksbay, Baldia Town, Maripur, and Nazimabad will experience drizzling in the city.

PMD weekly weather forecast has predicted predominantly hot and dry conditions across most parts of the country, with very hot temperatures anticipated in the central and southern plains. Some isolated areas of Gilgit-Baltistan may experience partly cloudy weather with light rain or thunderstorms during the evening and nighttime hours. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that this hot, dry weather is expected to continue in parts of Sindh and Punjab during June.