UNDP, Italian Embassy to start Water Development Project

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan and the Embassy of Italy formally signed the agreement for the project “Water for Development (W4D) Support to mountain sustainable development and adaptation policies”.

The project will be implemented in Gilgit-Baltistan and aims at supporting local communities in increasing their adaptation and resilience to climate change, said a UNDP press release.

Gilgit Baltistan serves as major source of water for Pakistan while also presenting scenic views and magnificent mountains that make the region attractive to national and international tourists. However, limited drinking water availability due to accessibility issues, a lack of facilities for livestock management, and of livelihood opportunities pose barriers to the already vulnerable communities living in Gilgit Baltistan.