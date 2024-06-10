Portugal National Day Celebrated at Serena Hotel Islamabad

Islamabad, June 10, 2024 — The Portuguese Embassy in Islamabad celebrated Portugal National Day with a grand event at Serena Hotel. Ambassador Manuel Frederico Pinheiro da Silva addressed a distinguished gathering, highlighting Portugal’s illustrious history and the strong diplomatic ties between Portugal and Pakistan.

In his speech, Ambassador da Silva shared, “On Ukraine, it has to be clearly reminded that sovereignty and territorial integrity are the cornerstone of international order. Russia’s unjustified war against Ukraine creates a very dangerous precedent for the rest of the world; it must be stopped.” He further encouraged Pakistan to participate at a high level in the upcoming “Global Peace Summit” to be held in Switzerland from June 15th.

Ambassador da Silva also expressed Portugal’s firm stance on the Middle East conflict, stating, “Portugal strongly condemns the ongoing Israeli offensive in Rafah and is gravely concerned with the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation. We consider the recognition of the Palestinian State as an important step, choosing the best timing and context to maximize its effect and send a positive political message to both parties. We are very supportive of the vital role played by UNRWA, having not only maintained but reinforced our financial contributions to its activities.”

Reflecting on his tenure in Pakistan since February of last year, Ambassador da Silva spoke fondly of his travels across the country, including visits to Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Murree, Taxila, Chilas, and Gilgit-Baltistan. He remarked, “The beauty of nature, the depth and diversity of the historical and cultural fabric, and the majesty of the architectural and urban monuments have become precious memories. However, the most impactful impression has been from my contact with the Pakistani people. Their natural kindness and warm sense of hospitality are real treasures that I very much appreciate.”

The event saw an impressive turnout of notable guests from political, diplomatic, business, and media circles. It was especially sponsored by Lahore Stock Exchange Capital and Essmile. The delegation from LSE Capital, headed by Mr. Aftab Chaudhry, also attended the event.

The celebration of Portugal National Day at Serena Hotel underscored the enduring friendship between Portugal and Pakistan and the shared values that bind the two nations.