Drug addicts attack Dolphin Police with knife in Lahore

A drug addict couple attacked with a knife and tried to snatch a pistol from a Dolphin official in the Shadbagh area of Lahore on Sunday.

According to police, the Dolphin team reached there on the call of a snatching incident.

Police said that both the woman and the man who attacked the Dolphin team were drug addicts.

During the resistance, the intoxicated accused attacked the Dolphin official with a knife.

In self-defence, Dolphin officials started aerial firing as a result the woman and man were slightly injured during the operation, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dolphin Zohaib Ranjha also reached the spot.

The arrested accused Zakir and Naseem Bibi were shifted to the hospital.

Police said while snatching the pistol from the Dolphin official, the woman was slightly injured due to fire on her foot.