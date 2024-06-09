PM Shehbaz visit boosts Pak-China relations: say top Chinese firms

Chinese companies operating in Pakistan expect better opportunities for the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) following Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif recent visit to China. World leading Chinese engineering and power companies such as CMEC and POWERCHINA Pakistan aimed to enhance investment and undertake new projects across various sectors.

Talking to the Chinese media, Dai Bao, Vice General Manager of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) Pakistan has expressed strong interest in collaborating with the Pakistani government during the second phase of the CPEC.

He acknowledged the recent high-level meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The initial phase of the CPEC laid a robust foundation for Pakistan national destiny and established a pivotal framework for further bilateral cooperation. This progress paves the way for the next steps, and both sides eagerly anticipate the new phase of CPEC. The Prime Minister visit to China signaled the beginning of this transformative stage. The company senior representative highlighted that both nations aspire to witness fresh achievements and embrace a renewed outlook of the joint corridor. China, drawing from its experience with reform and openness, extends a friendly hand of support to Pakistan. Notably, CMEC became the first Chinese state-owned company to operate in Pakistan since 1981.

“Having closely observed Pakistan progress, we are confident that both countries will reap benefits from this new chapter,” Dai Bao said.