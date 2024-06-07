Summer skincare — how to protect your skin in hot weather

As the temperatures start to rise, it’s time to switch up your skincare routine to adapt to the warmer weather.

Skin tends to become more sensitive in warmer conditions, which is why it’s important to adjust your skincare routine to accommodate the change of season.

Experts at the beauty and wellness marketplace, Fresha, have delved into the do’s and don’ts for this season’s skincare routine.

DON’T FORGET YOUR SPF — as the months get warmer, it’s hugely important to use SPF products. Incorporating them into your skincare routine is a must to protect yourself from the sun and keep you feeling refreshed this spring. You should apply products containing SPF as the last step in your skincare routine to allow your skin to receive maximum protection as you spend more time outdoors. It’s vital to use a high SPF of at least 30 and wait at least 20 minutes after application before going outside.

INCORPORATE A VITAMIN C SERUM INTO YOUR SKINCARE ROUTINE — incorporating vitamin C into your skincare routine this spring will have an abundance of benefits. When used alongside SPF, vitamin C serums enhance the performance of SPF products by giving your skin thorough protection against UV rays. The serum can also boost hydration and brightness, giving your skin that sought-after glow. Overcast weather can be an unexpected cause of sunburn in summer, but vitamin C serums can help soothe painful sunburns and protect against long-term sun damage, making it an essential product in this season’s skincare routine. However, it’s important to note that new products should be gradually introduced to your skincare routine to test how your skin reacts to the change.

TRY A NIACINAMIDE SERUM — after winter, many people find themselves struggling with dry skin, which is why adding a niacinamide serum into your skincare routine is hugely rewarding. Niacinamide boosts the skin’s hydration and enhances moisture, making this product the perfect comeback from those dull winter months. As the warmer weather sets in, your face will naturally start to produce more oil, but niacinamide serums also helps to regulate oil production, removing any excess oils from your skin. It’s recommended to use niacinamide in both your morning and evening skincare routine and to apply the product after cleansing and toning. Niacinamide should also be applied before using more acidic serums, such as vitamin C.

AVOID HEAVY MOISTURISERS — while moisturiser is a fundamental part of every skincare routine, it’s essential to lighten the load over the next few months. As the weather becomes warmer, too much moisturiser can cause your pores to become clogged, resulting in an oily break-out. To avoid this, it’s better to apply a lighter layer of moisturiser throughout summer; doing so keeps your skin hydrated while reducing the risk of blemishes.

PUT YOUR EXFOLIATING ACIDS TO ONE SIDE — as the temperature heats up, it’s incredibly tempting to exfoliate daily to reduce the risk of clogged pores. However, limiting your use of exfoliating acids over the next few months is hugely important. When over-used, exfoliating acids, such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid, can reduce the skin’s natural protection against the sun and can dehydrate your skin, making you more susceptible to skin damage. Exfoliating acids should be used in moderation and applied around once a week at most to avoid some nasty sunburn this summer. SPF should always be the last step in your morning skincare routine, so make sure you get your exfoliating out of the way before applying SPF products. Similarly, face scrubs should also be avoided over the next few months. While these products are a great way to remove dead skin cells, they can also increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun, heightening the risk of skin damage.

SWITCH TO A GEL CLEANSER — cleansers are a great way to remove excess oils and dirt from your skin, why is why they are the first step in every skincare routine. However, thick cleansing creams have the potential to clog up your pores during the warmer weather, why is why mild gel cleansers are a more trustworthy alternative. Gel cleansers are a light and refreshing way to cleanse your skin, reducing the risk of breakouts over the warmer months. These products can effectively deep clean your skin without stripping away your natural oils, giving you a healthy glow this summer.

DITCH THE CLEANSING OILS — as the weather start to heat up, your face will naturally begin to produce more oil. As a result, avoiding cleansing oils over the next few months is recommended. Applying cleansing oils in warm weather will result in an excessive amount of oil, increasing your risk of a breakout. Because of this, it’s best to dial down during spring and stick to lighter products. A spokesperson for Fresha has commented: “As the evenings get lighter and the weather becomes warmer, summer is a great time to incorporate some change into your skincare routine. It’s time to ditch those thick winter creams and focus on getting that sought-after glow. “Throughout summer, it’s important to incorporate lighter and more natural products into your routine to allow your skin to truly radiate thanks to the warmer weather. Now is the time to eliminate that winter dullness and brighten your skin with the help of this guide.”