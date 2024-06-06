Azma says Khan’s cell like ‘in-laws’ residence’, not jail

Former Prime Minister and founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held 105 meetings with at least 403 people during the time period of 246 days – from September 28 to May 30 – in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

The former premier was shifted from Attock prison to Adiala jail a day after the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order in September last year. He remains imprisoned since August 2023.

According to the data, which was submitted by the government in the Supreme Court, on September 28, the cricketer-turned-politician was allowed to meet with six people while in October, the former premier saw 43 people in 12 separate meetings.

The data also revealed that the 71-year-old, in the following month of November, held 13 meetings with 52 people.

In December last year, the 22nd premier of Pakistan held 12 meetings with 48 people, and in the first month of the current year, the former athlete saw 17 people in eight meetings.

According to the latest revelations, his meetings in February rose to 74 people and 19 meetings and in the following month, he met with 53 people in 11 meetings.

In April, Khan, who was ousted in 2022 by a no-confidence vote, met 54 people and held 15 meetings. In May, he was allowed to meet 56 people and hold 13 meetings.

The federal government submitted documentary evidence of people who met Khan and the facilities being provided to him to rebut the former prime minister’s claims that he was being kept in solitary confinement.

“…if this Court may deem appropriate and necessary, it may appoint a judicial officer in the form of a commission to verify the facts as submitted before this Court,” it said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is living a “luxurious life in incarceration, while his cell appears more of his in-laws residence than jail”.

The provincial minister’s statement comes after the federal government Thursday submitted details regarding the facilities provided to the former prime minister at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.