Punjab govt may raise legal marriage age for girls to 18

The Cabinet Committee Thursday recommended the Government of Punjab to increase the legal marriage age for girls from 16 to 18 years. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s full cabinet will now approve this recommendation of the committee. After the approval of the Punjab cabinet, this recommendation will be tabled in the Punjab Assembly as a proposed bill and once the House approves, the legal marriage age for girls will officially be set at 18. Additionally, the channel reported that the Cabinet Committee also proposed extending the jurisdiction of the Walled City Authority to cover the entire province of Punjab.