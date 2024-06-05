Pakistani courts to decide on un-Islamic marriage charge against Imran Khan: US

Commenting on the legal proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan, the US States Department has said that the US would leave the matter [of legal proceedings] for the Pakistani courts to decide in accordance with the laws and constitution. Asked during a press briefing why the United States was not willing to weigh in on the un-Islamic marriage charge against the former Pakistani prime minister, States Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “We’ve addressed the question of Imran Khan many times. The legal proceedings against him are something for the Pakistani courts to decide in – I’d say in accordance with their laws and constitution.” Asked in a follow-up question about the State Department’s position on the matter, Miller said, “It is our position that it – when you come to these laws in Pakistan and this court case, it is something for the Pakistani courts to decide.” “And you just saw, to this question, charges against him thrown out by the courts, so -,” Miller added referring to the Cipher case.