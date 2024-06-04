Fazaia Medical College holds 3rd Convocation

The 3rd Convocation ceremony of Fazaia Medical College, Islamabad was held at the main auditorium of Air University, Islamabad to celebrate the rewarding moments that marked the achievements and dedication of its exceptional graduates. Former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Tahir Rafique Butt NI (M) graced the occasion as Chief guest.

The convocation ceremony was organized for the MBBS 3rd batch of 2017 of Fazaia Medical College. The Chief Guest has conferred upon the degrees and awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals to the graduates who secured 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively in their University Professional examinations. The convocation was attended by senior armed forces officials, senior members of civil society, Vice Chancellors of medical universities, principals of private and civil medical colleges, and students’ parents.