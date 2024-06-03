20 children die of measles in Multan this season

Twenty more children have succumbed to measles in Multan. According to spokespersons from Nishtar Hospital, 962 measles cases have been reported in the Children’s Hospital this year. Additionally, the spokespersons disclosed that Nishtar Hospital has seen 54 cases of gastroenteritis. Punjab Health Minister, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and Salman Rafique visited a Basic Health Center (BHU) to assess medical facilities and medication provision in response to the increasing number of measles cases.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister, Khawaja Imran Nazir, and Salman Rafique, visited a Basic Health Center (BHU) to assess medical facilities and medication provision in response to the increasing number of measles cases.

Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized taking action against negligent parties and initiating a special campaign in affected areas, along with increasing mobile clinics. He stressed the importance of measles vaccination for children. Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted the Punjab government's commitment to safeguarding human lives through serious measures.