Dawlance inaugurates first women led authorized workshop

The leading Home-Appliances manufacturers of Pakistan – Dawlance with its initiative of empowering women, has inaugurated the first Women Led Authorized Workshop. Women who are leading the workshop have been a part of Dawlance’s special female internship program.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Arcelik, Dawlance aligns with Arcelik’s Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity policies to drive impactful initiatives. The “Grit-to-Great” program empowers over 100 women annually through comprehensive development workshops, mentorship, and skill-building. Keeping up with its legacy of strengthening different segments of the society, Dawlance undertook its ‘Dawlance Customer Care’ initiative three years ago. The program aims at encouraging women participation in technical fields. It has inducted female technical interns all over Pakistan, hoping to transform them into successful entrepreneurs and this workshop is the resultant of such efforts.