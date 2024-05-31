Fake teacher sentenced to prison

A teacher in Sargodha has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined Rs. 4 lakh (approximately $2,300 USD) by a special anti-corruption court. The teacher was found guilty of securing their position at Government High School Sheikh Mehmoodwala Mianwali using a fake recruitment order.

According to the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department, the teacher had been drawing a salary since their fraudulent appointment. The total amount amassed through this deception is estimated to be over Rs. 21 lakh (approximately $12,300 USD).