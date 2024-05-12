FDE under criticism over against-merit appointments of Principals

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is facing criticism over the out-of-turn appointments of Principals at ICT colleges. The teachers accused the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) of disregarding seniority norms in these appointments. In a recent development, Aamir Mumtaz, ranked at Serial No. 24 in the seniority list of associate professors, has been appointed as the principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-11/1. This decision took place during the transition to a new acting Director General, prompting speculation about the timing and motives driving the move. This is not an isolated case. In a series of appointments dating back several months, junior associate professors have consistently been chosen over their more experienced colleagues, disregarding the principle of seniority and merit.