Delhi remain winless but Pant shows improvement

Delhi Capitals remained winless in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but captain Rishabh Pant showed improvement as he eyes a place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup in June. Pant suffered a horrific accident in December 2022 when his car hit a central divider, flipped over twice and caught fire necessitating multiple surgeries. The 26-year-old stumper-batsman was cleared to play the IPL and a strong display in the 10-team league could help him return to the India T20 squad for the World Cup to be co-hosted by West Indies and the United States. Pant made 18 in his first outing since that accident against Punjab Kings and Delhi succumbed to their second successive defeat on Thursday when inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals beat them by 12 runs. Pant took a catch to dismiss Rajasthan counterpart Sanju Samson and made 28 off 26 balls as Delhi fell short of their 186-run target.