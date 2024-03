Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by five wickets in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

United chased down the target in the 19th over after restricting Shan Masood-led Kings to 150/7.

The chase started with Colin Munro (9) and Alex Hales (18) but Mir Hamza removed both of them. Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha formed a third-wicket stand to give stability to the chase.