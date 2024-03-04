US lawmaker calls for peace, justice in Kashmir

US State Representative Terry Meza has expressed her solidarity with the Kashmiri people and urged for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in Dallas, Texas. Terry Meza was speaking at a meeting of the US-based Kashmiri Diaspora in Dallas, Texas on Sunday late, the meeting was organized by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) led by Yasin Malik who is currently imprisoned in India. The JKLF’s acting chairman Raja Muzaffar also addressed the gathering and highlighted the plight of the Kashmiris under Indian occupation. Terry Meza condemned the human rights violations and the denial of justice in Kashmir. She appealed to the international community especially the US to play a constructive role in facilitating dialogue between India and Pakistan. Muzaffar thanked Meza for her support and reiterated the JKLF’s demand for a democratic and independent Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom and dignity until their rights are restored. The meeting was part of the JKLF’s efforts to raise awareness and mobilize support for the Kashmir cause in the US and other countries. The participants expressed their gratitude to Meza and other US lawmakers who have spoken up for Kashmir.