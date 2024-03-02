‘Healthcare at doorstep’: Punjab CM outlines pilot project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has pledged to revolutionize healthcare services in the province, ensuring top-notch treatment for every resident.

Addressing a meeting in this regard in Lahore, she outlined a pilot project aimed at bringing healthcare services directly to the doorsteps of the people, starting from Lahore. She pledged zero tolerance for corruption within the healthcare system. Maryam Nawaz revealed plans for the establishment of a dedicated cancer hospital, geared towards providing state-of-the-art facilities for underprivileged individuals.

Expressing her vision for an efficient healthcare system, Maryam Nawaz directed officials to guarantee the availability of doctors, staff, medicines, and essential medical equipment in all hospitals across the province.

She stressed the importance of clear communication by instructing the installation of Urdu signboards and floor markings in hospitals to guide the public effectively.

To further ensure transparency and effective governance in the healthcare sector, the Chief Minister directed the formation of a Health Advisory Council.

This strategic move aims to bring together experts and stakeholders to provide valuable insights for the enhancement of healthcare services. In a move towards accessible healthcare, Maryam Nawaz approved immediate measures to supply free medicines to the people. This decision aligns with her broader commitment to prioritize the well-being of Punjab’s residents.

The meeting also saw a comprehensive review of proposals concerning the establishment of medical centers in every district, focusing on the treatment of critical illnesses such as heart and cancer-related conditions. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated the Baloch brothers and sisters on the Baloch Culture Day.

In her message, she said, “Balochistan is a beautiful land of beautiful people.” The CM added, “The development of Balochistan is actually the development of Pakistan. Like other cultures of Pakistan, Baloch culture also has rich traditions of love and patriotism.” Separately, PML-N leader Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that Maryam Nawaz was focusing on each and every problem whether it was about ensuring cleanliness, eradicating violence against women or any other issue.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N Secretariat here, she said the passion to deliver could be seen clearly in working of every department and entire machinery of Punjab. She said the Punjab CM was showing zero tolerance towards incidents related to kite string accidents, acid throwing, and violence against domestic workers, adding that accused involved in recent incidents taking place in Ichhra, Kasur and Sargodha had been arrested.

The PML-N leader said that Maryam Nawaz had given approval for setting up an authority, which would keep a check so that hoarding of essential items could be stopped. She said that under ‘Ramazan Nigehban Package’, packets of essential items would be delivered at doorsteps of almost 30 million deserving people. She said in addition to this, Ramazan hampers, ‘Sasta Ramazan bazaars’ would also be set up.

Azma Bukhari said that Sasta bazaars would be set up in all districts of Punjab and essential items would be available on subsidised rates there. She said that removal of solid waste was being ensured effectively in all districts of Punjab, adding that Maryam Nawaz was seeking reports in this regard on daily basis. She said ‘Clean Punjab’ was part of Punjab chief minister’s vision and she believed in practical measures instead of raising hollow slogans. Azma Bukhari said that negligence with regard to working of any department would not be tolerated at all.

She said Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz would inaugurate an application ‘Never Again’ on March 8, and added that this initiative was one step towards eliminating violence against women. Anti-violence and harassment desks would be set up at police stations whereas anti-violence and harassment cells in all districts would also be reactivated, she added.