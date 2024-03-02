Emraan Hashmi says he was superstitious about numbers 8 and 13

Emraan Hashmi, who will soon be seen in the web series Showtime, recently revealed that at one point in his life, he was quite superstitious.

Emraan shared that during his initial years, he was very particular about checking into hotel rooms and would instruct his directors and producers to add the digits of the room number. If the added digits were 8 or 13, Emraan would stay away from them.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Shriya Saran, who is also a part of Showtime, recalled some memories from their Awarapan days and described Emraan as a “really chill” person who came across as a “calm, sweet guy”. She then blurted out, “He was obsessed with some number thing.” And Emraan then shared the story of the time when he was superstitious about certain numbers.

“I got obsessed with this thing I had this OCD at that point. I had a problem with 8 with 8 and 13,” he shared and added, “Through my life, I have realised that most of the good things that have happened to me have been 8 and 13. But back then, I thought that 8 was bad for me because I used to tell my directors and producers don’t check me into a room which has certain additions.”

In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, Emraan Hashmi spoke about his debut film and said that he got his first break as a supporting actor, even though the film was being made by his family members who owned Vishesh Films. “My mom was really scared for me. But they felt, ‘Ok, he probably will have the presence, let’s try him.’ My first film was as a supporting actor and I gradually worked my way up in a company that at that time was making small films. But we were trying to set ourselves apart with bold content, great music, wonderful artistes. The films were widely successful. Those small budgets films then became medium budget ones and later big budgets,” he said.