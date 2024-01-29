Snowfall over country’s upper parts may affect transportation: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that snowfall over the upper parts of the country may affect transportation on January 30-31. The PMD has advised the tourists to remain cautious during the period.

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the western and upper parts of the country and was likely to persist in the upper parts for the next few days. Mainly cold weather is expected in most areas of the country while cloudy in the upper Parts. However, rain with snowfall over mountains is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Surrounding hilly areas. Shallow to moderate fog was likely to persist in a few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. During the last 24 hours, mainly cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most areas of the country.

However, rain occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 32mm, Lower 4), Pattan 28, Kalam 20, Malam Jabba 19, Saidu Sharif 15, Balakot 13, Chitral 10, Parachinar 9, Mir Khani 7, Drosh 5, Kakul 3, Mardan 2, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 12, Airport 7), Rawalakot 10, Garhidupatta 9, Kotli 3, Punjab Murree 4, Islamabad (A/P 1), Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 4, Gupis 2 and Bagrote 1. The snowfall recorded during the period was Malamjabba 12 inches, Kalam 11, Astore and Murree 1 inches. The lowest temperatures recorded were Kalam -6C, Malamjabba, Gupis -4, Astore and Hunza -3C.

Driving In Hills

All the tourists visiting the hilly areas to enjoy snowfall have been advised by the concerned authorities to take extra precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation. Authorities have advised both residents and tourists to refrain from unnecessary travel in order to navigate through the challenging circumstances, said a report aired by a Private news channel.

It also urged the tourists to ensure safety measures before packing their bags as extremely low temperatures were being recorded in the Northern Areas of the country. PDMA also directed the local administration to ensure the availability of machinery needed to clear roads of any land sliding effect, rain, and snowfall.

The authority also called for timely updating the tourists so that they could take necessary precautionary measures in this regard, said PDM official. A tourist said that snowfall is the favourite time of her children and they were very excited about playing in the snow and making snowmen. According to PMD, rain-wind and thunderstorm with snow over hills and isolated hailstorm in various parts of the country are expected during these days. “Pakistan is a very beautiful country with diverse weather and locations to explore,” a women tourist added.

Furthermore, the tourists are requested to contact the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) on their helpline or check out their website for updates regarding the status of road conditions of the intended route. Tourists have been advised to ensure the availability of accommodation and carry the necessary medicines, warm clothing for extreme weather, and food items for at least 24 hours.

According to NDMA spokesperson, instructions have been issued to ensure special measures in tourist areas of Murree, Galiyat, Ziarat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Spokesperson also emphasized the significance of public awareness to ensure a cautious approach during winter travels.

KP weather

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that cold and cloudy weather is likely to occur in most districts of the province.

However, it said rain (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, North & South Waziristan districts. Isolated light rain is also expected in Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank and D.I.Khan districts. During the last 24 hours rain recorded in millimeter at different stations of KP was Dir 45mm, Pattan 34mm, Parachinar 28mm, Kalam 22mm, Malam Jabba 19mm, Saidu Sharif 17mm, Chitral 11mm, Balakot 10mm, Mirkhani 9mm, Timergara 7mm, Drosh 6mm, Takht Bhai 4mm, Peshawar (City Trace & A/P 01) and Kakul & Risalpur Trace (each). Snowfall recorded in (inches): Kalam 10 and Malamjaba 8.

Snowfall in Murree

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Monday morning visited various areas including Jhika Gali, Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Kuldana and other areas and reviewed the arrangements finalized by the administration to facilitate the tourists. Later, the DC also visited control room. Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that after first snowfall of winter in Murree, all the staff concerned and machinery were fully operational. Personnel from various departments were present at all the tourist facilitation centers to guide and assist the tourists, the DC added. He informed that machinery and human resources were being used to remove snow from the roads.

The administration had taken solid steps to remove snow from different roads to facilitate the tourists, the DC said. He informed that Murree had received 0.5 inch snow and salt was also being sprinked on the roads. The personnel of all the departments concerned were in the field and traffic was normal on the roads, he added.

Road Clearance

Galyat Development Authority (GDA), Civil and Works department and others on Monday have started snowfall clearing operations in Nathia Gali, Donga Gali and Ayubia as the region received heavy snowfall. Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat Zark Yar Khan Toro supervised the road clearance and maintenance. Tourists were also advised of precautionary measures before the visit.

In the wake of recent snowfall, concerted efforts are underway to clear the roads across the hilly regions, ensuring safe passage for travelers. Considering the challenging weather conditions, tourists planning trips to the Abbottabad district, encompassing Galiyat, Thandiani, and other hilly terrains were urged to exercise caution during their travels.