SBP governor opens Yakashime exhibition

Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmed, inaugurated a special exhibition “YAKISHIME, Earth Metamorphosis- Japanese Traditional Pottery and Ceramics” at the SBP museum on Thursday.

Consul General of Japan, Hattori Masaru, diplomats from different countries and renowned political and cultural personalities attended the launching ceremony of the exhibition organized by Japan Foundation in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan Museum.

Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmed, speaking on the occasion, said that cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts were instrumental in fostering understanding and good-will between the nations. He said that the cultural agreement, signed in 1957 between Pakistan and Japan, has been the bedrock of bilateral relations as it laid the foundation for deepening and broadening the bilateral relations.

“Programs we have undertaken jointly include performances, exhibitions, student exchange, scholarships and joint research initiatives between the two nations,” he said adding that such activities played an important role in fostering cultural learning, cross-cultural relations and collaboration between the citizens.

The Governor of SBP said that Pak-Japan relations spanned over decades and include cooperation across a wide range of economic, cultural and diplomatic arenas. “These relations exemplify your shared values to progress peace and mutual respect,” he added.

Over the years Pak-Japan relations have primarily focused on social and economic development and Japan is one of the major trading partners of Pakistan with an annual trade of around $1.5 billion, Jameel Ahmed said.

Japan extended assistance to Pakistan in diverse sectors including health, agriculture water supply and disaster management while Japan was also an important donor to Pakistan stepping up especially during times of national disasters, he noted.

Japanese companies are in integral part of Pakistan’s automobile industry with around 95 percent share in the local industry, he said and also lauded the important role of Japan in infrastructure development in Pakistan through providing funding for significant projects of high ways and electricity generation.

The Governor SBP appreciated the collaboration between the financial institutions and expressed the belief that partnership between central banks, regulatory authorities and commercial banks would facilitate and strengthen trade and investment.

It will also help in the exchange of information, best practices and regulatory framework for promoting stability and efficiency in the financial systems of both nations, he hoped.

Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Hattori Masaru expressed gratitude to SBP for providing the venue of the museum and the fullest support for the exhibition. He said that art brings people together whether it is music, sculpture or painting as art is the way to express ourselves, our culture and our shared humanity.

Yakishime is the most primitive technique of pottery making at the extremely high temperature and producing unique products and it could be traced back to the 4th and 5th centuries, he said adding that the exhibition portrays Japan’s identity, culture and tradition through pottery and ceramics.

The CG said that Japan’s initiative for its culture and arts will provide a window to experience some Japanese traditions and culture and build ties between Pakistan and Japan.

Educationist and ceramist Sadia Salim speaking at the occasion said that Pakistan and Japan both are great places where historical civilizations developed and flourished.

People of both countries share love for tea and traditional sweets while Japanese students also read about Moen jo Daro and Gandhara civilizations, she observed.

She opined that societies were known and recognized through their arts and cultural heritage therefore Pakistan must step up to preserve and promote its arts and handicrafts.

Yakishime is the oldest ceramic work that dates back thousands of years and artefacts displayed here in ‘Yakishime Earth Metamorphosis’ a traveling exhibition that contains pieces belonging to the 4th and 5th centuries, she informed.

Later, the distinguished guests took a tour of the exhibition and showed keen interest in the artefacts displayed.