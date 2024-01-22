JUI-F chief urges workers to seek votes in name of Islam

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has urged the party workers to go door to door and seek votes in the name of Islam. Addressing workers’ convention on Monday, the JUI-F chief said the ballot paper would be jehad against the Jews and Allah had given the Pakistanis a big opportunity for jehad this time. He said Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship had improved a great deal due to efforts on both sides. “We got an opportunity to hold meetings with the Hamas leadership in Qatar and pledged to stand by the Palestinian brethren,” he stated. He criticised the US and said the JUI-F had always blocked the way of those working against the Islamic values. He pledged to set up hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as, he said, the JUI-F always wanted public welfare.