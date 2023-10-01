APHC leaders urge UN to resolve Kashmir dispute

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and parties have said that Kashmiri people had been fighting against India’s illegal occupation of their homeland and political injustice since 1947 and urged the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its own relevant resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders and parties, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Farida Behanji, Yasmeen Raja, Imtiyaz Reshi and Mir Shahid Saleem said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government’s systematic campaign, aimed at bringing material and cultural change in the occupied territory, was complete violation of the UN resolutions and the Geneva Convention.

The leaders said, “Since August 5, 2019, Modi has enacted a regime of new brutal laws to change the demography of the disputed territory.”

They said, “India, despite all its oppression and anti-Kashmir acts, has failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ spirit for their righteous demand for the right to self-determination.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Hurriyat Front Chairman Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir General Secretary Fayyaz Ahmed, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association Chairman Muhammad Aqib, Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Chairman, Qazi Israr and Jammu Kashmir Awami Party Chairman Malik Noor Muhammad in their separate statements expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detentions of thousands of Hurriyat leaders and activists, including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Bilal Sidiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Shah, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ameer Hamza, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Sharief Sartaj and Abdul Majeed Dar Almadni, Fahim Ramzan, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Umar Adil Dar, Rafiq Ahmed Shah, Showkat Hakeem, Advocate Zahid Ali, Zaffar Akbar Butt , Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Shamsuddin Rehmani , Adil Zargar ,Dawood Zargar, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayub Mir, Javed Ahmad and Muhammad Ayub and Sarjan Barkati, languishing in jails of India and the territory on fabricated charges.

They said, “The morale of the Kashmiri people is very high and they will never surrender before Indian military violence and its illegal occupation.”

They said, “India must accept its defeat and resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination to ensure durable peace in the region.”

The leaders also demanded intervention by the United Nations to stop the human rights abuses in IIOJK and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions for the political and economic stability of the South Asian region.