Alia Bhatt slams photographers for exposing her at home

The paparazzi have been criticised for their “gross invasion” of the privacy of Indian actor Alia Bhatt after she was the subject of covert photography from a nearby structure. ETimes posted the two side-by-side images to their Instagram page. After several paparazzi took images of Alia Bhatt while she was in her home, Alia Bhatt became enraged. She attacked the photographers on Instagram, calling it a “infringement of privacy.” The actress could be seen relaxing inside her house in the pictures. It was photographed from a nearby building using a zoom lens. Alia mentioned in her post that she felt like she was being monitored and added the Mumbai Police as a tag. She noticed two paparazzi snapping photos of her from the top of a nearby building when she looked up from her balcony. A number of famous people spoke out in Alia Bhatt’s defence and shared analogous stories. Bhatt re-shared the post to her Instagram story on Tuesday “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me.. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me!” she wrote. Check it out: BOLLYWOOD CELEBS REACT: Soon after, Shaheen Bhatt, the sister of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor, also posted on her Instagram stories to inquire if it was “okay” for individuals to use zoom lenses to view homes while hiding in surrounding structures “for content.” Arjun Kapoor, who is a co-star in the movie 2 States with Alia Bhatt, also expressed his support for this on his Instagram stories, calling it “shameless” and “passing all borders.” His step-sister Janhvi Kapoor also sympathised with Bhatt and shared a harrowing experience of her own. Along with reposting Bhatt’s original Instagram story, Anushka Sharma added a personal note. Filmmaker Karan Johar said there is “no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy”. He said that everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating but there “has to be a limit”. ALIA’S WORK FRONT: Soon, Alia Bhatt would be seen in her first Hollywood film. The actress will appear in the action movie, Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. With Ranveer Singh, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. In addition to Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in prominent parts, the movie is directed by Karan Johar.