Alia Bhatt slams photographers for exposing her at home

The paparazzi have been criticised for their “gross invasion” of the privacy of Indian actor Alia Bhatt after she was the subject of covert photography from a nearby structure. ETimes posted the two side-by-side images to their Instagram page.

After several paparazzi took images of Alia Bhatt while she was in her home, Alia Bhatt became enraged.

She attacked the photographers on Instagram, calling it a “infringement of privacy.” The actress could be seen relaxing inside her house in the pictures.

It was photographed from a nearby building using a zoom lens. Alia mentioned in her post that she felt like she was being monitored and added the Mumbai Police as a tag.

She noticed two paparazzi snapping photos of her from the top of a nearby building when she looked up from her balcony. A number of famous people spoke out in Alia Bhatt’s defence and shared analogous stories.

Bhatt re-shared the post to her Instagram story on Tuesday “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me.. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me!” she wrote.