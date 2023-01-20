Imran Abbas shares work experience with Anushka Sharma

Imran Abbas, the handsome and talented actor of Pakistani showbiz industry, started a question-and-answer session with his huge fan base of 7.7 million. In one of his Instagram stories, he shared his experience of working with Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma. “How was your work with Anushka Sharma?” a fan asked. In response, he praised her, saying: “What a wonderful artist she is”. Significantly, both the stars had worked together in the Bollywood film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ released in the year 2016. Imran Abbas in a cameo with actress Anushka Sharma as Dr. Faisal, while Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan was also in the film as DJ Ali.