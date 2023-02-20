Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos interviewed by Karan Johar at a party

While all eyes were on Netflix’s head honcho Ted Sarandos interviewing Sanjay Leela Bhansali, another interview, this time the one that was kept away from the public domain for now, had Karan Johar interviewing Ted Sarandos. This happened at a party that Netflix hosted for Sarandos on Saturday night. An invitee reports, “Karan Johar conducted a 15-minute interview with Ted. Karan’s questions were all improvised and so were all of Ted’s answers. They spoke about the Hindi film industry and its changing dynamics and economics. They also did a photoshoot together.” Why has this talk not being made public as yet? Sources say that Netflix didn’t want Karan Johar’s conversation with Ted Sarandos to be out until Sarandos’ conversation with Bhansali was in the public domain as there would be “a clash of interests.”