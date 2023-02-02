Arjun Kapoor holds the car door for Malaika Arora in viral video

Arjun Kapoor has often seen expressing his love for his dream girl Malaika Arora; the latter has once again set the bars high as he has been spotted holding the car’s door for her after leaving from a party. Yesterday, the lovebirds were spotted leaving Amrita Arora’s birthday bash. The duo looked amazing together as they were dressed in formal clothes. Malaika wore a black shirt tucked into a pair of brown checkered pants. She wore matching checkered sandal with her outfit. Meanwhile, Arjun wore a dark blue sweater with a pair of black sweatpants. He also wore a necklace and a black beanie hat. The two complemented each other a lot. A video has been going viral where the Kuttey actor can be seen opening the door for Arora allowing her to sit in the car comfortable. Previously, he also penned a romantic birthday wish for Malaika.