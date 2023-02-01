Security in Islamabad put on high alert

The security in the federal capital has been put on high alert after Peshawar bomb blast along with strict checking at all entry and exit points of the city. According to police spokesman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir has directed all police officials to check the duty points themselves as no laxity will be tolerated in that regard. He said that checking has been increased at all entry and exit points of Islamabad. Special instructions have been issued to the officials deployed at the checkpoints to make security more effective and keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles and individuals. Policemen serving at various duty points have been prohibited to use mobile phones while proper gadgets and weapons have been provided for effective security. The police spokesman said that Islamabad police were equipped with thermal imaging capability and it was being fully utilised. Suspicious persons or vehicles will be closely monitored and pedestrians and vehicles in the diplomatic enclave and red zone to be checked. Checking at various points of diplomatic enclave and red zone has been tightened. Security at all the entry and exit points of the city has been beefed up, with monitoring through the Safe City system. Snipers have been also deployed at important points and buildings.