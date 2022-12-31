Student-Centered Learning in the Digital Era

Allama Iqbal, our founding father, was categorical in the concept of the youth leading the way to success, discovering untreated paths to glory. He writes in “Saqi Nama” to “Free young men’s mind from slavery, and make them mentors of the old.” Even in the west, the start of the previous century marks some foundational work regarding student-centred learning being grounded in the concepts of learning by theorists like John Dewey, Jean Piaget, and Lev Vygotsky.

The pivot of learning in any educational process remains with the person who can steer it in the intended direction. For most of our institutions, this pivotal control has been with the regulatory authorities, designed syllabi, or the institutional faculty. The key stakeholder–the “learner”–lacks the access to formulate the methodology or to calibrate the content of learning. The concept of “Student-Centered-Learning” is now playing centre stage for any curricular framework design and, coupled with technological assistance, the meanings of learning-centeredness have defined a whole new dimension of learning.

Globally, the “learner-centric educational” approaches are being incorporated into the curricular frameworks. The element of “self-discovery,” being cardinal to behaviour change for the learner harboured brought in by Carl Rogers led to the entire paradigm of experiential learning, which was explicitly detailed by David Kolb. This experiential learning remains central to all skill acquisitions in healthcare academia, higher education, and advanced technical learning. The key elements of the student-centric approach are learner autonomy, self-discovery, life-long learning patterns, individualized learning, and respecting student perspectives. Student-centred learning, specifically for healthcare academia, has evolved into a newer construct of educational paradigm since the inception of technological innovation related to the emergence of healthcare-related and educational apps. The current digital era has steered our personal, professional, and educational perspectives toward digital dependence and individualized cognitive development through online learning. Our digital reliance has broadened our exposure to resources enabling effective communication for collaborative work. The underpinning of this spectrum is the “constructivist approach” of learning for critical thinking and problem-solving. At one end of the spectrum, the advent of AI is developing algorithms for relevant usage of information, while on the other end, the human-computer interface is enabling robotic skill enhancements for therapeutic procedures. As all this technological evolution is in the making, our students are pacing up with their learning requirements based on their individual and collective tech savviness utilizing all the digital tools at hand.

Instead of missing out on the newer learning opportunities provided by mobile apps, we need to encourage the use of ‘medical calculators’ and ‘drug reference databases.’

Our learner engagement and inclusiveness have taken a newer dimension after the innovative online blending of resources in the post covid times for the access of the learners. The informal learning approach by the students has already been set in their educational access. However, incorporation of digital learning into our curricular frameworks is now possible, doable, and advisable but needs to be endorsed by our educational strategic designing. Our endorsements for digitally driven learning choices of our learners can be easily adopted because of the recent evolution of digital tools. Learner engagement, peer assistance, question bank access, exam preparedness, and on-the-go standardized healthcare referencing have become the taglines of most modern mobile apps. Patronizing student perspectives for utilization of digital resources still has a few embedded challenges, like the paucity of digital infrastructures at institutional levels, underdeveloped faculty savviness to the usage of technology-based curricular approach, and calibrating the student access to standardized peer review content. To ensure technology integration into curriculum-based approaches for student-centred learning we must negotiate around the risks of the paradigm shift.

Keeping in view that by virtue of the digital resources at hand our learners are not dormant recipients of knowledge. They are actively steering their patterns of learning, managing focused queries through asynchronous sessions, reaching out to peers through mobile apps, and communicating with institutions via learning management systems. Our learner already has a mindset of change, which should steer the curriculum designers and educational policymakers in the right direction. Subject experts need to explore the educational voids identified by the students and strategically design the hybrid content of the syllabi with significant reliance on standardized usage of online digital resources. Our strategic designing of the curricular framework should incorporate, student-centred learning digital environments, like “Edmodo,” “Socrative,” and “Padlet.”

Such mobile apps standardize learning across the cohort of learners and assist in the assessment process. Instead of missing out on the newer learning opportunities provided by mobile apps, we need to encourage the use of “medical calculators” and “drug reference databases” for effective clinical decision-making and problem-solving. The global healthcare community has clinical apps like ‘up to date’, “osmosis,” and “teach me anatomy,” which are standardized digital learning platforms. Resource identification by our faculties in our curricula should identify standardized online resources like “PubMed” and “Medscape” for quick referencing and citations. Our students drive their acumen of research paradigms based on such databases which should ultimately define our institutional research strides.

A diversity, of digital collaborative environments, exists in the online pool. Handy tools for limited collaborations like “Google Docs” and “Wiki spaces” are popularly employed. Whereas more elaborate collaborative learning environments like ‘Moodle’ and ‘Edmodo’ ensure unified project workups. This diversity of digital environments enables patient management without any paperwork impediments.

In brief, our policy drafting and curricular designing can very easily utilize the digital reliance of the students to entail the process of devolution of learning responsibility to the learner through standardized digital resources. These steps can range from employing student-steered digital learning in conventional classrooms with the aid of ‘learning management systems’ and ‘top hat’. Other directives can give learners the latitude of workplace-based learning during ward rounds, clerkship rotations, or bedside settings, via apps like “Nerve Whiz,” “Pharmacology Mnemonics,” and “Med Notes.” “Digital question banks” and “digital books” can provide cognitive development for our learners. The faculties and institutions need to reach out to the students through their screens as well. The digital lingo at which our learner is so apt must be the vernacular of content delivery.

In the current digital era, our learner has a wide range of educational resource access, enjoying tremendous multifaceted learning autonomy. This learner self-reliance needs to be acknowledged, channelized, and navigated to achieve the desired learning outcomes, through contemporary methodologies and an innovative approach. To achieve educational success, in the current times, our tangent of framework designs and instructional strategies must be synchronized with the ‘digital dialect’ of our learner’s learning needs.

The writer is a Scholar of Health Professions Education and a visiting faculty member at the University of Health Sciences Lahore.