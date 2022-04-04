Grammys’ 2022 BTS snub incites uproar as ‘#Scammys’ trends again

The 2022 Grammys incites Twitter backlash and uproar as scathing hashtags, including ‘Scammys’ begins trending.

The moment Doja Cat and SZA stole the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/ Group in place of BTS, social media went into a total meltdown with many calling it a ‘scam’ to entice viewers.

This snub comes for the second year in a row, after the group’s 2021 nomination for Butter.

Shortly after the news began trending online, fans from across the world began voicing their anger and disappointment under the Scammys hashtag.

One even shared a video, of what appears to be BTS, patting each other on the back after they lost the coveted trophy.

However, the majority of the fan base agreed that the boys still won since Las Vegas is to turn purple in celebration of BTS’ international success.

That, however, does not mean the backlash stopped. One ARMY wrote, “SERIOUSLY?!?! 2 YEARS?! The biggest pop songs?! Love these girls, but C’MON!!! This was for our boys. I’m GUTTED!!!”

Another used Will Smith’s Oscar slap as a meme and wrote, “Disappointed, but not surprised. Scammers don’t deserve BTS #scammys #bts #grammys”

In equal doses, there were many BTS hypers who left encouraging comments for the group. One noted, “tannies army still proud of you all guys iloveyou!! #GRAMMYs #BTSxGrammys army s do not to be rude to grammys no matter what happens we still win!! Thankyou”.