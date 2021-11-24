BTS wins Artist of the Year AMA in Asian first

K-pop sensation BTS on Sunday became the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards. The septet also scooped awards for Favourite Pop Duo or Group and Favourite Pop Song for their hit “Butter” at the glitzy Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Cardi B.

South Korea’s biggest band, who now have nine AMAs, joined British rockers Coldplay for the world television premiere performance of “My Universe” at the star-studded show and tweeted a picture of the groups together.

BTS’s Twitter feed later paid tribute to their fans, known as the “ARMY”. The trailblazing stars cemented their place in US chart history last year when their hit single “Dynamite” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one, making them the first South Korean act to top the rankings.

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS with three awards each, while Taylor Swift took home gongs for Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album “evermore” and Ed Sheeran won Favorite Male Pop Artist.

The AMAs is the world’s largest fan-voted awards show.

Winners

Artist of The Year — BTS

New Artist of the Year — Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of The Year — Doja Cat ft. SZA ‘Kiss Me More’

Favourite Trending Song — Megan Thee Stallion ‘Body’

Favourite Music Video — Lil Nas X “MONTERO

Favourite Male Pop Artist — Ed Sheeran

Favourite Female Pop Artist — Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Duo or Group —BTS

Favourite Pop Album — Taylor Swift “evermore”

Favourite Pop Song — BTS “Butter”

Favourite Male Country Artist — Luke Bryan

Favourite Female Country Artist — Carrie Underwood

Favourite Country Duo or Group — Dan + Shay

Favourite Country Album — Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Favourite Country Song – Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist —Drake

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist — Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Favourite Hip-Hop Song — Cardi B “Up”

Favourite Male R&B Artist — The Weeknd

Favourite Female R&B Artist — Doja Cat

Favourite R&B Album — Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Favourite R&B Song — Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Favourite Male Latin Artist — Bad Bunny

Favourite Female Latin Artist — Becky G

Favourite Latin Duo or Group —Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favourite Latin Album — Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”

Favourite Latin Song — Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Favourite Rock Artist — Machine Gun Kelly

Favourite Inspirational Artist — Carrie Underwood

Favourite Gospel Artist — Kanye West

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist — Marshmello