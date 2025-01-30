Sanam Jung issues statement after online bullying incident

Pakistani actress Sanam Jung has bravely addressed an online bullying incident she recently experienced, using her Instagram platform to share her story and take a stand against harassment.

The renowned actress, who is known for her popular roles in hit television dramas like ‘Mein Na Janoo,’ ‘Qaraar,’ and ‘Dil-e-Muztar,’ revealed that she had been personally harassed by a social media user. The individual sent obscene messages to her, which left the actress feeling compelled to take action.

In her Instagram post, Sanam Jung shared a screenshot of the inappropriate messages she received, emphasising that she had waited for an apology from the individual but ultimately decided to speak out publicly. She wrote: “Waited too long for you to apologize. Really wanted to show the world your face and the kind of crap you wrote. I have a full-size picture of yours but I decided not to disclose it in order to give you a second chance, but I hope after sharing this screenshot of yours you will never approach a woman like this ever again in your life.”

With this bold statement, Sanam Jung hopes to send a clear message about respecting others online. By sharing her experience, she hopes it will prevent others from engaging in similar behaviour. She also called for more awareness of online harassment and the impact it can have on individuals, particularly women.

Sanam Jung has gained immense popularity in the Pakistani entertainment industry, known for her brilliant acting in dramas such as ‘Muhabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai’ and ‘Mere Humdam Mere Dost.’ She also won hearts as the host of the popular morning show ‘Jago Pakistan Jago.’ The actress took a break from acting following the birth of her second child, Alaiza, in July 2024, after welcoming her first daughter, Alaya, earlier. Despite her break, Sanam remains an influential figure, using her platform to speak out on important issues like online bullying and women’s rights.