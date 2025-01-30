Govt removes FIA DG, KP IG

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) Ahmed Ishaque Jehangir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General (IG) of Police Akhtar Hayat have been removed from their posts.

The federal government removed DG FIA Ahmed Jahangir and reassigned as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Establishment Division.

“With the approval of the Federal Government, Mr Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, a BS-21 Officer of [the] Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Director General, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), under [the] Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification read.

The reshuffle reportedly comes in the wake on ongoing controversy of the human smuggling from Pakistan as more and more cases of illegal migration and migrant boat tragedies have become alarmingly frequent.

Meanwhile, sources said that the government issued a notification removing IG KP Akhtar Hayat due to his failure to maintain law and order in the province over an extended period.