OGRA okays third-party probe into LPG bowser explosion killing 6

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has appointed a third-party inspector to collect material evidence from the site of the LPG fire and explosion near the Industrial Estate in Multan to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the unfortunate incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for OGRA said that following the completion of the inquiry and the receipt of the reports, the authority will take strict action against any licensed entities found responsible for the incident.

OGRA is actively coordinating with the district administration to implement stringent measures aimed at addressing and curbing illegal LPG operations in the region.

The authority has also recently proposed amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) to introduce enhanced penalties and a stricter legal framework, specifically targeting the illegal handling of LPG and other petroleum products.

This law is currently in the final stages of approval.

Regarding the Multan incident, OGRA’s spokesperson explained that the incident resulted from the illegal transfer of LPG from an LPG bowser to cylinders. During this illegal and unsafe operation, prolonged LPG leakage from the browser occurred.

LPG, being heavier than air, spread and accumulated in the surrounding area. Upon contact with a source of ignition, the gas ignited, causing the bowser to explode and leading to this devastating incident.

It is important to note that OGRA and the Department of Explosives strictly regulate only licensed premises in accordance with their mandates. However, recognizing the dangers posed by illegal facilities, OGRA has taken proactive steps, coordinating with relevant authorities to combat this menace.

Joint actions and legal proceedings have been initiated against unauthorized setups to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Separately, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced Rs 2 million financial assistance for legal heirs of each of the victims who died in gas tanker blast last Monday and Rs 500,000 for each of the injured person, Punjab health minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq said on Tuesday.

Talking to newsmen during visit to Pak-Italian Burn Center accompanying provincial health secretary Azmat Mahmood, the minister said, he was visiting Multan on the orders of the Chief Minister to meet with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the blast and to inquire about the status of recovery of those under treatment after having been injured in the mishap.

The minister said CM Maryam Nawaz was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic incident.

The minister also met with the relatives of the injured at the burn center and consoled them. He embraced the grief-stricken relatives and conveyed to them the message from the Chief Minister that the Punjab government was standing by them in this hour of grief and would do whatever required for their rehabilitation and lessen their grief.

Khawaja Salman Rafiq acknowledged that no monetary value can compensate for the loss of life but underscored that the assistance was a small yet meaningful effort toward the victims’ recovery.

He said, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrows over the incident and reaffirmed Punjab government’s solidarity with the affected. An official inquiry into the explosion has been launched under CM Punjab’s orders, with a firm commitment to holding those involved in illegal LPG refilling accountable. The tragic incident resulted in six fatalities and injuries to over 30 individuals.

Khawaja Salman Rafique assured that exemplary medical care is being provided to patients under treatment at the Burn Unit. Immediate rehabilitation measures for the victims have been ordered, with district administration directed to ensure full support.

Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood highlighted that the Health Department has prioritized comprehensive care for the injured, declaring an emergency across hospitals and ensuring the availability of all medical facilities. Commissioner Multan Division, Amir Kareem Khan, briefed on rescue operations and treatment efforts, stating that emergency aid was promptly delivered, and shelter, food, and medical care are being provided to all who suffered injuries and losses.

Following his visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique addressed the media at the Burn Unit, reaffirming the government’s commitment to aiding those affected and preventing such tragedies in the future.