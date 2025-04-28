Lahore ranked safer than New York and London in global index

Lahore has been ranked among the world’s safest cities in the 2025 Crime and Safety Index by Numbeo. The city now stands at 37th on the Global Crime Index and 63rd on the safest cities list. It has surpassed cities like New York, London, Paris, and Berlin in safety.

The report credits the sharp drop in crime to better policing and strong strategies. From April 2024 to April 2025, reported crimes dropped to 34,091 from 67,585 the year before. Robberies and murders fell by 64%, while vehicle-related thefts also saw major reductions.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said data-driven policing played a key role. Police identified hotspots using technology and added more officers and equipment. Habitual criminals were arrested, and young officers were appointed based on merit.

Kamran also praised political support and internal accountability. Over 400 officers were punished, and four SHOs were jailed for misconduct. He said the team now aims to make Lahore one of the world’s safest cities.