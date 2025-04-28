Punjab information minister Azma Bukhari hosts dinner to honour award-winning journalists

Lahore: Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari hosted a prestigious dinner in Lahore to honour senior journalists who were recently awarded Pakistan’s highest civil awards for their outstanding contributions to journalism and the nation.

Among the celebrated journalists were renowned senior journalist and anchor Nasrullah Malik, Kamran Shahid, Muneeb Farooq, and Muzammil Suharwardi, who were conferred the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. Veteran journalist Salman Ghani was honoured with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. The event saw participation from leading media figures and journalists besides Punjab information Secretary Tahir Raza Hamdani, Director General Public Relations Ghulam Sagheer Shahid and other senior officials of information department also participated in the event.

Speaking at the gathering, Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari praised the awardees for their decades of dedicated service to the field of journalism, emphasizing the vital role they play in strengthening democracy and informing the public. She reiterated that accurate and fact-based information is the cornerstone of responsible journalism, adding that individuals on YouTube and other platforms, who operate without verification and without the ethics of traditional journalism, cannot be considered true journalists. “They are misleading the public while misusing the title of media,” she emphasised.

The minister affirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the media industry and stressed that genuine, fact-based journalism — even when critical of the government — is highly respected and valued.

She further conveyed the message of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, highlighting her strong resolve to support the media industry and ensure that journalists can continue their important work with dignity and freedom. “The Punjab government fully recognizes and appreciates the role of credible journalism in the development of society,” she added. The Senior Journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Saleem Bukhari, Hafeezullah Niazi and others spoke the occasion.

The evening concluded with an acknowledgment of the significant contributions of the honoured journalists, setting a tone of mutual respect and support between the government and the media fraternity.