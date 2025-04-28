Gladiators jump to third after big win over Zalmi in PSL 10

Quetta Gladiators secured a dominant 64-run win against Peshawar Zalmi in their PSL 10 clash at Gaddafi Stadium. Batting first, Gladiators posted 178/7 with strong contributions from Mark Chapman (33), Saud Shakeel, and Kusal Mendis (32 each).

In reply, Zalmi collapsed for just 114 runs in 15.2 overs. Hussain Talat stood out with 39 off 34 balls, but others failed. Babar Azam, Haris, and Mitchell Owen reached double figures but couldn’t build partnerships.

With this win, Gladiators climbed to third place on the PSL 10 points table. They now have six points from five matches, overtaking both Zalmi and Karachi Kings. Meanwhile, Islamabad United remain unbeaten at the top with five wins.

Multan Sultans continue to struggle at the bottom with just one win in six matches. Lahore Qalandars also have six points but hold second place due to a better net run rate.

PSL 10 Points Table (as of April 28, 2025)