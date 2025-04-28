India won’t dare attack Pakistan, says Abdullah Hameed Gul

Chairman of Jawanan-e-Pakistan, Abdullah Hameed Gul, said India would never attack Pakistan, calling it a “cowardly nation.” He shared these views during Dunya News’ programme Situation Room, while referring to recent comments by former US President Donald Trump. Gul stressed that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power with a clear and firm stance.

He compared the recent Pahalgam incident with the Pulwama attack and accused India of staging “false flag” events. Gul claimed India avoided transparent investigations in both cases, which weakened its narrative globally. He said internal unrest in India was growing due to these issues.

Defence analyst Brigadier (retd) Masood Khan also criticised India for blaming Pakistan without proof. He noted that the Indian opposition was holding Prime Minister Modi responsible for security lapses. He added that friendly nations like China, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye support Pakistan.

Moreover, Dr Qamar Cheema condemned India’s human rights abuses in Kashmir. He highlighted the destruction of civilian homes and suffering of innocent people. He urged the world to take notice and stop the violence in the region.