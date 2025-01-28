PTI issues notification of Aliya Hamza as Chief Organizer Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed Aliya Hamza Malik as the chief organizer for Punjab, officially issuing a notification confirming her new role.

According to the channel report, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan signed the notification, stating that Aliya Hamza’s appointment was made under the directives of PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan.

PTI sources revealed that Aliya Hamza has been assigned the responsibility of restructuring the party’s organisational setup in Punjab and Lahore.

Additionally, she has been instructed to prepare for PTI’s scheduled protest on February 8, the channel reported.

Two days ago, Imran Khan appointed Aliya Hamza to this key position, calling for unity among opposition parties across Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while simultaneously focusing on mobilising political support in Punjab.

Imran Khan also delivered a strong message regarding ticket allocations for upcoming elections, stating, “Only those leaders who are visible on the ground and actively engaged with workers will be considered for party tickets.”

“I am closely monitoring everyone’s performance. Leaders who stand with the workers will secure party tickets,” he asserted in a message shared with PTI leaders.

In addition, Imran Khan directed PTI leadership to actively engage in discussions regarding the appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Sources confirmed that he instructed PTI leaders to consult with opposition parties to finalise a consensus nominee for the position.

He specifically emphasised collaboration with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other political groups under the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ain-e-Pakistan banner.