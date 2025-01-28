NFPA approves first South Asian training instructor in fire and life safety

In a milestone for fire and life safety education, Naveed Anjum, a dedicated professional in the field, has been officially recognized as an NFPA Approved Training Instructor. This prestigious recognition marks not only a personal achievement but also a step forward in enhancing fire protection standards in the region.

With the honor of becoming one of the first individuals from South Asia to receive this approval, Naveed Anjum expressed deep gratitude to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for placing their trust in their expertise. The NFPA’s endorsement is a testament to Naveed Anjum’s commitment to advancing safety practices and delivering high-quality training that fosters safer communities.

“Alhamdulillah, I am humbled to achieve this honor and excited to contribute further to fire and life safety education,” Naveed Anjum shared. “This is not just a personal milestone but an opportunity to create a safer, more resilient future together.”