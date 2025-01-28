Who played cupid between Kubra and Gohar Rasheed?

As the cat is finally out of the bag and Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have officially announced their impending wedding, a fellow actor is taking complete credit for playing cupid between the celebrity couple.

Naimal Khawar, Sarah Khan, Mahira Khan and now Kubra Khan being the next celebrity bride of the industry, her close friend and co-star Usman Mukhtar can officially be declared as the matchmaker of Pakistani showbiz and he does not shy away from claiming the credit for his skills, as he did in the latest case.

Soon after the reel to real-life couple-to-be, Khan and Rasheed made their much-anticipated marriage announcement on Saturday afternoon, Mukhtar turned to his Instagram stories to congratulate the couple and spill the truth. Reposting their announcement reel, the ‘Janaan’ actor captioned, “Super happy for you two!!! Just tell everyone now, who played Cupid???”

Khan responded to him noting, “This guy,” to which Mukhtar admitted, “You heard it from the source ladies and gentlemen.”

Notably, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed made the most-awaited confession in a joint Instagram post and wrote, “Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath (With all your love and prayers) Bismillah.”

While the celebrity couple refrained from sharing too many details of their wedding events, rumours suggest that Rasheed and Khan will tie the knot on February 22, in a Karachi ceremony. The ‘Ishqiya’ actor and the ‘Noor Jahan’ star, who have been best friends for over nine years, reportedly exchanged rings last year.