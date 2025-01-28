Gwadar Dream

For over two decades, government after government has come to the seat of power, placing immense hope in the envisioned port city in the South, anticipating it as a befitting answer to Dubai, a shimmering economic El Dorado on the horizon. Although the dream remains largely unfulfilled, the pitter-patter of development, most recent of which saw the first flight landing on the much-awaited international airport, manages to keep the optimism alive. Quite expectedly, this milestone generated a wave of exuberant assertions from Islamabad, celebrating what they termed “Shehbaz Speed” in the context of the game-changer CPEC.

However, much to its dismay, the media’s focus has, regrettably, shifted to controversies, calling into question the integrity of the project.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan issued a press release reaffirming its commitment to Gwadar, emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two nations. And while there’s nothing new in the sinister propaganda triggered by a cauldron of anxiety (brewing most intensely in our immediate neighbourhood), those at the helm of the affairs should still not make light of the urgent need for an open dialogue addressing swirling concerns.

Gwadar is not just a symbol of infrastructural aspiration; it embodies Pakistan’s dreams for economic resurgence. For this to materialize, however, it is essential that it genuinely benefits local communities because investment does not occur in a vacuum.

Like it or not, there are palpable concerns regarding governance, which only allow those poised to exploit social unrest to play with grievances however they wish. Instances such as the opaque handling of local fishing rights and the government’s difficulties in gaining the confidence of community activists are some of the significant oversights that could have been handled differently.

To transform Gwadar into a thriving hub, Pakistan would have to establish a transparent framework that empowers local communities, fostering an environment where development is collaborative, rather than top-down. Our vision for Gwadar cannot be one that ignores the voices of its residents. Treating it as an isolated venture, detached from the aspirations of its people, would be a profound misjudgment. Any and all plans for the crown jewel must be crafted with careful consideration of what its communities truly want and need. *